The Yankton County Government Center and other county buildings will be reopening to the public next week.
Starting Monday, May 11, all departments in the Yankton County Government Center will be open during normal business hours. Some will implement their own safety measures for the time being.
People are still asked to use a face mask, keep a six-foot distance from one another and follow signage in each department’s section.
