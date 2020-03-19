SUNDAY, MARCH 1
7:30 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a 911 call from a rural residence. No emergency was found at the residence and the call was determined to be a phone line malfunction.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
9:20 a.m. — A juvenile was transported from the Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux Falls to a behavioral health appointment in Yankton. After the appointment, the juvenile was transported back to the JDC in Sioux Falls.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
11:14 a.m. — An inmate was transported from the jail to a medical appointment.
6:41 p.m. — A deputy responded to a request to check the welfare of an Irene woman who was suspected to be a victim of abuse. No indication of any abuse or recent assault was found and the woman denied having any concerns for her safety.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
6:02 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on a closed rural road. Contact was made with the vehicle and the driver was cited for having a suspended driver’s license.
7:17 a.m. — A deputy received a report of a habitual speeder on a rural road. Additional patrol was provided at the time and place in the report but no violation was observed. The suspected offender was known so he was notified of the complaint that was made.
10:28 a.m. — A deputy investigated a car/deer crash on Highway 19 south of Vermillion.
10:38 a.m. — An inmate was transported from the jail to a dental appointment.
2:39 p.m. — A deputy investigated a report of a theft of furniture from an Irene residence.
3:31 p.m. — The School Resource Officer investigated a report of a theft in the High School in Vermillion. The offender was located and the item was returned. The matter was handled using school disciplinary policy.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
7:17 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of an injured deer on University Road north of Vermillion. The deer was suffering from injuries due to being struck by a vehicle and was euthanized.
10:16 a.m. — The School Resource Officer investigated a report of a fight involving a group of juvenile girls at the Vermillion High School. The matter was forwarded to the State’s Attorney for the consideration of charges.
5:57 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped and the driver was cited for speeding on 306th St.
6:00 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a missing sign closing Highway 46 due to the bridge repair. It was found that strong wind had blown the sign away. The Department of Transportation was notified.
6:16 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a medical emergency at a rural residence. Prior to arrival, the patient was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.
7:13 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped and the driver was cited for speeding on 302nd St.
8:00 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped and the driver was cited for speeding on South Dakota St. near Vermillion.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
12:18 p.m. — An inmate was transported from the Jail to the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to begin his prison sentence.
2:15 p.m. — A deputy assisted another agency in an attempt to locate a man in Irene who was the subject of an investigation. The man was not located.
2:28 p.m. — A deputy responded to a dispute at an Irene residence. The people involved reported there had been no violence. Parties were separated and the situation was calmed down.
9:32 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped and the driver was cited for speeding on 306th St.
10:53 p.m. — A deputy responded to a rural residence to check the welfare of the daughter of a caller who they could not reach by phone. The deputy found the woman in the home. She had been sleeping.
11:29 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of an alarm at an Irene business. There was no indication of any forced entry or other concern at the business.
