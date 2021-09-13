Yankton School Board OKs $39.3M Budget

After final adjustments, the Yankton School District will operate on a $39.34 million annual budget for the fiscal year running July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
The school board adopted the proposed budget and tax levy request at its regular meeting Monday night. South Dakota school districts must adopt and submit the figures by the Oct. 1 deadline.
The pandemic played a role in the timing of this year’s school budget approval, according to Business Manager Jason Bietz. The district adopted its budget a month later than the usual August time frame.
“This year, with the uncertainty of COVID, we waited until September,” he said.
The adopted annual revenue and expenditure totals by fund are (using rounded figures): General Fund, $26.67 million; Capital Outlay Fund, $4.95 million; Special Education Fund, $5.28 million; Impact Aid Fund, $50,000; Food Service Fund, $2.3 million; and Public Enterprise (Concessions) Fund, $103,500.
The general fund covers most of the daily operations, while capital outlay covers expenditures such as buildings, books, buses and technology. The remaining funds cover the indicated special purposes.
The school district’s revenues come from a variety of funds, Bietz said. While property taxes provide major local funding, the district also receives money from other sources.
Using round numbers, he pointed to the $9.1 million from local sources, such as property taxes; $450,000 from intermedia sources; $10.3 million from state aid, franchise taxes and other state-related sources; and the remaining 25% coming from federal sources such as Title I, II and III and the Carl Perkins program.
In addition, the district receives impact aid and other revenues to round out the figure.
The following is the Yankton School District tax levy for the respective funds and property classifications:
• General Fund: assessed ag valuation $1.409 per $1,000; assessed owner-occupied valuation $3.153 per $1,000; assessed other valuation (non-ag and utilities) $6.25 per $1,000; and opt-out in the amount of $1.85 million (levy rates to be determined).
• Special Education Fund: assessed valuation $1.67 per $1,000;
• Capital Outlay Fund: assessed valuation to be determined by the county auditor per $1,000 (request of $4,787,557).
The tax levy request for the current 2021-22 school term is for 2021 taxes payable in 2022.
Stephanie Moser addressed the board, seeking a vehicle use agreement on behalf of the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center during this month’s world archery events in Yankton. School buses would be used to transport the 2,000 visitors from 125 nations.
While the Yankton mayor, Moser appeared before the school board in her capacity as the archery center’s events and community outreach director.
“I’m sure you have starting seeing the welcome messages all over town, the billboards and city street lights,” she said. “We’re getting ready to welcome our guests.”
This month, the archery and areas throughout Yankton will host archers from around the world, Moser said. The vehicle-use agreement, similar to past arrangements with the district, would provide school buses for transporting the athletes, coaches and others to the competitions, hotels and other sites around Yankton.
The events include the 54th World Archery Congress Sept. 16-18, the Hyundai World Archery Championship Sept. 24-26 and the Hyundai World Cup finals Sept. 29-30.
Yankton previously hosted world archery championships in 2015 and 2018, Moser said. The local committee bid four to five years ago for the upcoming events.
Because of COVID, the Yankton archery center was asked if it was interested in hosting the World Cup, which brings the top 32 archers in the world.
“We jumped at the chance, and this is the first time the World Cup is being held in the United States,” she said. “We’re very fortunate to have all three (upcoming events). This is the first time the three events are being held together, and we’re very thankful to host them in Yankton.”
NBC Sports will broadcast the events, providing national and even worldwide exposure for Yankton, Moser said.
The NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center has worked with the Yankton School District in the past and is seeking to do so again, Moser said. The center has been in current conversations with Yankton School District transportation manager Tony Anderson and with Bietz as the school business manager.
The upcoming world events will enforce strict COVID protocols, which will help ensure the safety of the Yankton school buses when used by the international visitors, Moser said. The three buses will remain designated for the archery events and won’t co-mingle with the rest of the school fleet during the 15-day run, she added.
Every person involved with the events — from archers and coaches to families and visitors —must have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of leaving their country for the United States. In addition, riders must wear masks while on the school buses.
School board member Terry Crandall asked about the archers’ reaction to Yankton after competing in the largest cities in the world, including the Olympics.
Moser noted the athletes enjoy the Yankton archery center and outdoor terrain for competition. They particularly like the major attention and fan attendance.
“They love the support they receive and how the community embraces them,” she said. “In the major cities, nobody may care about an archery competition. Here, the stands are packed.”
Moser pointed to plans for incorporating the archers into the Yankton High School homecoming held the same weekend of Sept. 24-26. The international competitors will be featured in the parade, and one male and one female archer will provide a shooting exhibition during halftime of the football game.
Volunteers are still actively sought for the archery competitions, Moser said. The needs range from drivers needed to make 117 trips to the Sioux Falls and Omaha airports for transporting athletes to working with food and water deliveries, to verifying credentials and ensuring archers and visitors arrive at the proper location.
“We have thousands of volunteers shifts available,” Moser said, noting many spots don’t require extensive— or even any— knowledge of archery.
The Yankton school board approved the vehicle use agreement 5-0.
Also Monday, the board took the following actions:
• Accepted the resignations of Kaden Christensen, district wide orchestra, effective Sept. 7, 2021; Katie LaCroix, Stewart School paraprofessional, effective Sept. 21, 2021; and Patty Barr, Yankton High School cook, effective Aug. 9, 2021.
• Approved a change order for the YHS track project, which is an owner request and agreement between contractors, resulting in no net cost to the school district;
• Heard from Building and Grounds Supervisor Jim Reinhardt on the progress and wrap-up report on various summer project throughout the school district;
• Appointed Crandall as the official Yankton School District’s delegate to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota 2021 Delegate Assembly.
