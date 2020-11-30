Yankton Trusty Unit Sees Spike In COVID-19 Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in recent days at the Yankton Community Work Center, reaching 68 cases Monday.
The South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) reported the latest figures on its daily updates. The Yankton facility, a minimum-security trusty unit, had a census Monday of 278 inmates, according to DOC figures.
“We have continued testing of inmates, including those who are asymptomatic, which has resulted in an increase in positive cases,” DOC spokesman Michael Winder told the Press & Dakotan.
In response to the pandemic, the DOC has adjusted its protocols on transfers, releases and work programs, Winder added. Those protocols can be found on the department’s website.
On Monday, the report listed a cumulative total of 66 inmates who had tested positive for the virus. Of that number, 60 were listed as active cases and the remaining six as recovered. In addition, 335 inmates have tested negative. No deaths have been reported.
Also Monday, the Yankton facility reported a cumulative total of four staff members who had tested COVID-19 positive. Of that number, two remained active and two were recovered. In addition, seven staff members tested negative. No deaths have been reported.
The cases follow a recent spike at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, a medium-security facility housing 1,000 inmates Monday, according to DOC figures.
At MDSP, the facility has recorded 810 cumulative positive cases among inmates. Of that number, 802 are recovered while seven remain active. The prison has recorded three deaths.
In addition, the prison recorded 574 negative tests.
Among staff members, MDSP has recorded 44 cumulative positive cases. Of that number, 42 are recovered while two remain active. No deaths have been recorded.
In addition, the prison recorded 43 negative test results among staff members.
The DOC notes that staff information is self-reported. The testing for inmates is based on information provided by the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
In October, mass testing was conducted among MDSP inmates and at other DOC facilities, according to news releases.
At that time, the DOH and DOC were developing a plan to sentinel test 5% of the asymptomatic inmates and staff in the DOC facilities each month. Testing would be done on a weekly basis in order to reach the desired number. Staff members and inmates that previously tested positive would not be included in the sentinel testing.
When inmates test positive for COVID-19, the DOC isolates them from non-positive inmates and quarantines those identified as close contacts. That requires moving inmates and their allowable property to different housing units, changing schedules for programming, meals and recreation in addition to adjusting inmate movement.
The DOC made modifications to its physical plant operations, implemented new protocols and developed strategies to deal with the various challenges of responding to a public health crisis, according to a news release.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, the DOC identified essential function staff and operations, with the primary focus on safety, sanitation, security and supervision,” the release said.
The DOC implemented regular symptom screening for both staff and inmates. In addition, the DOC developed isolation and quarantine plans for all facilities, restricted inmates access to community work programs, suspended in-person visitation and volunteer activities, and revised schedules to increase social distancing.
Other actions bolstered disinfection efforts and laundry services, implemented physical plant changes, and adjusted admission and intake processes. All inmates and staff are also wearing masks.
Information on staff and inmate testing is available on the DOC website at: doc.sd.gov/about/Coronavirus.aspx.
