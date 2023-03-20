The six candidates for Yankton City Commissioner faced the people on one stage for the first time Monday.
During a forum sponsored by Interchange and Yankton Thrive, incumbents Ben Brunick, Stephanie Moser and Tony Maibaum, along with challengers Tom Bixler, Charlie Gross and Brian Hunhoff, were asked several questions about how they would serve Yankton if elected in next month’s municipal election.
THREE YEARS
Each candidate was asked about their vision for the next three years, if elected.
Brunick said it’s important to get through some major, ongoing projects.
“The things I’d like to have accomplished, one is the wastewater treatment facility,” he said. “We’ve got a timeline on that with grant funding. It’s a tight timeline we need to make sure we get accomplished.”
Gross said he’d prioritize keeping the city’s finances in check.
“For the next three years, I think one of the biggest issues we’re going to have is balancing the budget in the face of inflation we haven’t seen since the ‘70s,” he said. “It presents a unique challenge to businesses — and the city is a big business — to A, balance budgets; and B, find money to do the things they want to do. As a retired banker, I’m hoping that experience will be useful to the commission.”
Hunhoff said finding some way to utilize the Yankton Mall is among his goals.
“You’ve got a 265,000-square-foot building on a 12-acre prime location in Yankton,” he said. “Maybe the era of big retail has passed, but that’s a structure we should be able to find some type of use for. I read a lot of articles about towns that have actually used their mall and converted it into apartments, which if you think about it, would be a solution to our housing shortage.”
Maibaum said his goals include making the latest strategic plan come to life.
“The only way you can run a city like this is by having things written down that you can rely on,” he said. “In the next 2-5 years as part of our longer term (vision), we’ve got a library master plan and program that we’re committed to. We’ve got to facilitate housing plans and partnerships. This is all on top of wrapping up our wastewater treatment facility.”
Moser said being a good steward of the public’s money is something she aims to be.
“We only have so much to spend, so it’s important that we’re fiscally responsible with those resources and continue to try to do more with less,” she said. “Just like all of you, the cost of doing business in the city continues to rise. We’ve seen bid projects coming in over estimates.”
Bixler said it’s time to focus on bringing more business to the area.
“Instead of waiting for certain businesses to say, ‘We want to come in to Yankton,’ you need to make the first move,” he said. “You need to say, ‘Two businesses we want to see in this town. This is Yankton and this is what we can offer.’”
MERIDIAN BRIDGE
One of Yankton’s most iconic structures — the Meridian Bridge — is approaching its 100th birthday.
However, with this achievement comes the reality that the pedestrian bridge will need to face a costly inspection and potentially even costlier repairs in the future.
When asked about the bridge’s future, Maibaum said he’d like to use a model proven to help boost projects in the past.
“It’s been talked about before and it’s gone through some community conversations, and that is setting up a business improvement district (BID) for our downtown area,” he said. “That may or may not be part of the solution, but it certainly could be. What we already have here in Yankton, just as an example, is a business improvement district that all of our hotels participate in. That money that had been generated over many years thanks to participants in that BID went towards the creation of the fieldhouse that now sits on Mount Marty’s campus.”
However, Brunick said preserving the bridge for future generations should go beyond downtown Yankton.
“It is a huge project,” he said. “It’s a community project that I think is going to take the whole community to do. I agree that, possibly, a BID district is a good idea, but I don’t think we can rely on just one entity of town to take care of it.”
Hunhoff said he could see the voters supporting a bond issue or some other vote of city residents for the bridge’s preservation.
“I remember when we first made the decision to preserve the bridge, there were naysayers that didn’t think it was worth that money,” he said. “You don’t really hear from those folks anymore. I think it’s become a really important thing to Yankton, and I think it would probably be successful if it went to a public vote to achieve that financial support.”
BALANCING BUDGETS
Candidates were also asked about achieving the right balance between funding the city’s wants and the city’s needs.
“The city is much like our households in that we have to figure out what we need to do and what we want to do,” Moser said. “The needs have to be at the top. It’s important to us that we’ve spent (money) over the years to provide good roads, transportation, a walkable community — all of those things we’ve prioritized along with clean water. You look across the nation at communities that are struggling to have clean water and getting rid of the dirty water. We’ve made that a priority.”
Bixler agreed with keeping the essentials of a community front and center.
“I’ve talked a lot about the wants and some of you might get the impression I care more about the wants than I do about the needs,” he said. “The needs have to come first. … What we need to do is figure out how much we’ve got and what the needs are.”
Gross said it’s important to keep an eye on what is going on in the wider world of finance.
“What will impact our revenue is a recession, if and when we have one” he said. “As others have said, this becomes a balancing act by the commission of needs versus wants. I’m grateful we have to balance our budget. I wish our federal government had to balance the budget.”
Candidates were also asked about how they’d balance their professional and personal lives with their city duties and about the city’s role in combatting homelessness.
The municipal election is April 11 and the top three vote getters will be elected to the City Commission. Early voting begins March 27.
