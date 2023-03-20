Forum
Buy Now

Yankton’s six City Commission candidates — from left: Tom Bixler, Ben Brunick, Charlie Gross, Brian Hunhoff, Tony Maibaum and Stephanie Moser — participated in a candidate forum Monday sponsored by Yankton Thrive and Interchange.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The six candidates for Yankton City Commissioner faced the people on one stage for the first time Monday.

During a forum sponsored by Interchange and Yankton Thrive, incumbents Ben Brunick, Stephanie Moser and Tony Maibaum, along with challengers Tom Bixler, Charlie Gross and Brian Hunhoff, were asked several questions about how they would serve Yankton if elected in next month’s municipal election.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.