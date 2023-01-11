Abortion Opponents Propose ‘Heartbeat’ Measure
Adobe Stock

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraskans would have about six weeks from gestation to decide on ending a pregnancy, instead of the current 20 weeks, under legislation anti-abortion senators plan to propose this session.

The bill, expected this week, would ban abortions after an ultrasound can detect a “fetal heartbeat.” The bill specifies this as “steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.