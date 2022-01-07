Development Is Driving Speed Limit Drop

The sun is about to set on one of the last stretches of road with a 45 mile-per-hour (mph) speed limit within the Yankton city limits.
Starting Jan. 10, the speed limit along 31st Street and Peninah Street from Francis Street to Valley Road will be dropped from 45 mph to 30 mph. The change is permanent.
Public Works Director Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan that safety concerns have arisen with recent construction.
“Now 29th Street goes all the way from Douglas Avenue to Peninah,” he said. “It changes the intersection at 29th and Peninah, so instead of the previous three-way intersection, it’s going to be a four-way intersection. With the new 29th Street leg to the west, there’s some sight distance issues with the curves on Peninah at that intersection. Running the engineering calculations for sight distance and speed at that intersection, 30 mph is the appropriate speed at that intersection.”
The speed limit change isn’t without recent precedent.
After the City of Yankton annexed West City Limits Road in full in October 2018, the speed limit between 15th Street and 31st Street was also dropped from 45 mph to 35 mph. The increase in development along the corridor was cited as the reason for the change.
As with West City Limits Road in 2018, Haberman said the change along 31st and Peninah in northeast Yankton is ultimately driven by development.
“There will be development which eventually takes place on other stretches out there where there will be new intersections and the need for a lower speed limit will be there, too,” he said.
He said he is unaware of any other streets within the city presently that will see a similar drop in speed limits in the near future.
