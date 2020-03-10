The Yankton Police Department (YPD) is running out of space in its found property department, where items can sit for months or even years.
YPD Commander Todd Brandt told the Press & Dakotan that the department is looking at changes in its found property protocol.
“We’re going to start managing the found property any time citizens report or bring in property that they’ve found,” Brandt said. “We’re going to start taking a more productive approach in following South Dakota codified law.”
He said that found property has been acquired over the years either because it was turned in or came up during an investigation but the YPD was never able to establish an owner.
Brandt said that the protocol for returning items to people will include the person providing some sort of description of the item.
“You’ll have to provide the detailed information as far as what you’re missing in order to claim the property,” he said. “It won’t be something where you can come down and look at it and say, ‘Yeah, that’s mine.’ We’ll have to have some documented proof that it’s yours — either with photographs, serial numbers or a very thorough description that you can provide to us that can identify it as your property.”
He said that the department has been in contact with the city attorney while crafting a protocol for handling and, ultimately, disposing of found property. After the items have been in the YPD’s custody for 30 days, an advertisement of some sort will be placed in the newspaper stating the property has been found. If nobody claims the item after 30 days, the item will either be destroyed or sent to a city auction.
Brandt said the department typically sees items such as car keys, cell phones and wallets come through the found property area.
“If we’re lucky enough to find an identification card in (a wallet), we go through lots of steps and measures to identify and contact the owner and get it either mailed back to them or have them stop in and get it,” he said.
He said some of the more unique items that have come through the found property section include jewelry, and he recounted one instance where a ring was found in a snow bank, sat in found property for some time and was later identified by its rightful owner.
“There’s a lot of — not so much monetary, they might be worth a lot, but there’s a lot of sentimental value to those,” he said. “We want to ensure we’re getting those property items back to their rightful owners.”
Brandt said that there’s two things that made refreshing the department’s protocols on found property important.
“We have limited amounts of space to store this property,” he said. “And, again, we want to make sure that we’re getting it back to the rightful owners. First and foremost, it’s property that belongs to somebody and we want to insure people have their property back to them as soon as possible.”
