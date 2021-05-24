Join the staff at the Yankton Community Library on Monday, June 7, at 6 p.m. for a very special guest — storyteller Will Stuck. Everyone is invited to enjoy Stuck’s energetic and engaging storytelling show that is centered on the summer reading theme “Tails and Tales.” It will be a fun and interactive evening for the whole family.
The performance will be outside on the library’s front lawn, so bring your own chair or picnic blanket. This program is free and requires no registration.
