If you are interested in “sailing into summer,” the Gavins Point Yacht Club will be meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the east end of Hobie Beach near Lewis & Clark Marina. The club has purchased five catamarans to help people learn to sail. The boats will be available to those interested in joining the club anytime this summer. If you are interested in becoming a new member and haven’t sailed before, an experienced club member will introduce you to the activity.
For more information, contact Hobie fleet manager Marc Guilford at 615-829-6272 or email marc.guilford@gmail.com. The club’s website is https://gavinspointyachtclub.com.
