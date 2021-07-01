PIERRE — On July 1, several health-care reforms promoted by Gov. Kristi Noem took effect in South Dakota. July 1 marks the start of the 2022 fiscal year and ushers in several changes to state law.
“Over the last year, South Dakota adapted to challenges and found innovative new ways to deliver health care to our people,” said Noem. “These flexibilities will increase healthcare options for South Dakotans, and I am excited that they are finally becoming law.”
The healthcare reforms that are becoming law include:
• HB 1077 recognizes out-of-state licenses for certain healthcare professions, which will help to address workforce shortages in health care;
• SB 96 increases telehealth flexibilities, which proved so critical over the last year. This will particularly help with delivery of health care services to South Dakota’s rural communities;
• HB 1263, which increases price transparency in health insurance, becomes law, starting the implementation timeline.
• SB 32 adds Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, Platte Healthcare in Platte, and Tekawitha in Sisseton to the Access Critical Nursing Facility Program. This gives families the assurance that their loved ones have the opportunity to stay close to home;
• HB 1131 authorizes direct primary care agreements and will lead to reduced overall health care costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.