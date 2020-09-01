• Joseph Hofmann, 30, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sarah Bach, 34, Tabor, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked license.
• Michelle Stahly, 52, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Alexis Leader Charge, 19, Wagner, was arrested Tuesday for grand theft of a motor vehicle (over $1,000), eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), grand theft (felony) ad third-degree burglary.
