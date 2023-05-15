PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has announced that Brigadier General Mark Morrell will serve as the next Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard (SDNG). Major General Jeff Marlette is retiring.
The change of command will take place on Aug. 5 in Rapid City.
Morrell’s current post is as Deputy Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Joe Foss Field. His most recent command was as Commander of the 114th Fighter Wing of the South Dakota Air National Guard at Joe Foss Field, a role in which he served from 2019 until this past January. Prior to that, he was Vice Commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, Commander of the 114th’s Operations Group, and Commander of the 114th Operations Support Squadron.
Morrell entered the Air Force in May 1999 as a graduate of South Dakota State University and as a Distinguished Graduate of the United States Air Force (USAF) Officer Training Corps Detachment 780. He served on Active Duty for 12 years before transitioning home to the South Dakota Air National Guard.
He is a Command Pilot with over 3,000 flying hours, is qualified as an Instructor Pilot, and is both a graduate and former instructor at the USAF Weapons School. He has participated in training operations in Alaska, Italy, Japan, Jordan, and South Korea. He has also deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel along with NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.
Morrell’s major awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters and more.
General Marlette has served as Adjutant General since June of 2019.
