Lopez Appears For Pre-Trial Hearing

A Yankton man accused of as 2019 murder made one of his final pre-trial appearances Friday.
De’Von Taye Lopez — who is accused of murder in connection with the death of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton — appeared in court Friday morning for a pre-trial conference less than a month ahead of his trial.
Lopez is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in June.
Second-degree murder is a Class B felony with a mandated sentence of life without parole, a fine of up to $50,000 and possible restitution.
The charge of first-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony with a sentence of up to life in prison, up to a $50,000 fine and potential restitution.
During Friday’s proceedings, First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering oversaw a number of loose ends to tie up ahead of the jury selection process, set to begin later this month.
Both sides agreed to field 55 potential jurors in total with three alternates. Fifteen jurors, including the alternates, will hear the case itself. Measures will also be taken during the jury selection process to help counter the spread of COVID-19.
Other actions during Friday’s hearing included:
• The defense asking for a number of redactions from various exhibits including interviews with law enforcement. The state objected and Gering said that the redaction requests will be reviewed.
• The State is looking to call a number of people Lopez allegedly messaged on Facebook around the time of the killing. Gering said she would take the matter under advisement.
• The judge ruled any references to polygraph tests and results will not be referenced during the trial.
• The state asked that some material relevant to family evictions be kept, saying it was relevant to De’Von Lopez’s frame of mind. The defense objected to this and the court decided that potential evictions had nothing to do with the death, so no references can be made to them.
• The court authorized the defense to spend an additional $10,000 for a private investigator.
• Other procedural issues such as allowing Lopez to wear street clothes at the trial and security were discussed.
Gering also set a tentative second pre-trial conference for Friday, July 23, at 9 a.m., in case it’s felt the date would be needed to go over further details. A final decision on this will be made July 22.
Jury selection is slated to begin July 28 and continue through July 30, although it could be extended if needed.
The trial itself is tentatively set to begin Aug. 2 — though this could be pushed back if jury selection lasts beyond its schedule — and is scheduled through Aug. 17.
On Sept. 7, 2019, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home located in rural Yankton County for a report of a death. Family members had discovered Deborah Schock deceased in her residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been deceased for several days.
Originally, Dylon Tate Lopez, the brother of De’Von Lopez, was arrested and charged, but the case against him was quickly dropped.
An autopsy found that Schock had injuries consistent with strangulation.
Among the evidence collected at the time were fingernail clippings from Schock. A database search determined the DNA profile was consistent with the offender sample of Dylon Lopez, who had been arrested by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the summer for simple assault and simple assault (domestic), after which a DNA sample was collected.
