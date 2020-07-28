Our online auction is currently open and has an impressive lineup of local goods and services such as:
Meat Lodge Shopping Spree
Carpet Cleaning Service
Car Detailing
Lawn Treatment
Axe Throwing Party for 6
and sooooo much more!
Bid from the comfort of your own home or on-the-go by using the website or mobile app. Click on the registration instructions (on the left) to get set up to bid.
The bidding window is open NOW through noon on Friday, July 31. All dollars raised fund next year’s P.A.Y. Scholarships. (These support local seniors pursing careers in ag.)
View auction items at charityauction.bid/yanktonagscholarship.
