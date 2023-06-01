PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), in partnership with STChealth, has announced the launch of its new Immunization Information System (SDIIS), a leading provider of health information technology solutions. The new system will improve immunization reporting and coverage throughout the state, making the lives of public health officials, immunization providers, and local communities easier.
“We are excited to launch this brand-new system in South Dakota as it will continue to enhance the way we report and track immunizations in South Dakota,” said Cabinet Secretary Melissa Magstadt. “Our partnership with STChealth brings this cutting-edge technology to our state to ensure quality assurance, the highest level of secured data, and ease of use while working to improve and prove awareness on immunization rates.”
The SDIIS is a web-based system that allows healthcare providers to securely report and track immunization records for their patients, reducing the potential for missed immunizations and helping ensure that South Dakota residents receive timely and appropriate vaccinations. The system will also provide DOH with real-time data on immunization coverage rates, allowing the department to quickly identify areas of the state where immunization rates are low and take action to improve vaccination rates.
“We are honored to partner with the South Dakota Department of Health on this important initiative,” said Michael Popovich, CEO of STChealth. “Our goal is to help healthcare providers deliver the best possible care to their patients, and the SDIIS will be an important tool in achieving that goal.”
The launch of the SDIIS is a significant milestone in DOH’s efforts to not only improve immunization reporting and coverage throughout the state but promote the health and wellness of all South Dakotans. With the help of STChealth’s technology, South Dakota residents can look forward to a more efficient, effective, and responsive immunization system.
For more information about the South Dakota Department of Health, visit https://doh.sd.gov.
