PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), in partnership with STChealth, has announced the launch of its new Immunization Information System (SDIIS), a leading provider of health information technology solutions. The new system will improve immunization reporting and coverage throughout the state, making the lives of public health officials, immunization providers, and local communities easier.

“We are excited to launch this brand-new system in South Dakota as it will continue to enhance the way we report and track immunizations in South Dakota,” said Cabinet Secretary Melissa Magstadt. “Our partnership with STChealth brings this cutting-edge technology to our state to ensure quality assurance, the highest level of secured data, and ease of use while working to improve and prove awareness on immunization rates.”

