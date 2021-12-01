YST Leader Promotes COVID Vaccine

WAGNER —Robert Flying Hawk knows firsthand how COVID-19 affects Native Americans, as he himself contracted and battled the disease.
Now, the Yankton Sioux Tribe chairman has taken to the airwaves and social media to share his story. He is featured in a minute-long commercial shot and produced for the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Flying Hawk is featured as part of a DOH series called “Trusted Voices,” launched earlier this year, according to Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon. The series contains four videos with different persons and settings.
“This ad in particular (with Flying Hawk) was targeted to the Yankton Sioux and other tribal members in our state,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
In March 2020, the Wagner service area was the first Indian Health Service (IHS) facility nationally to record a positive COVID case. Charles Mix County, which includes the Yankton Sioux traditional homeland, recorded some of South Dakota’s first COVID cases.
For Flying Hawk, getting out the message of vaccination and other protective measures against the virus has become a very personal mission.
In addition to television, the video can be found on YouTube. The minute-long message opens with Flying Hawk in traditional regalia standing in the midst of a rolling prairie.
He introduces himself as chairman of the Yankton Sioux, known as the Ihanktonwan Nation. The tribe’s traditional homeland is located along the Missouri River in southern Charles Mix County.
During the video, Flying Hawk speaks of his battle with the disease. Some of the first cases came when little was known about the virus, its transmission and treatment.
“In the beginning with this COVID virus, there were many unknowns. Right away, we realized COVID-19 could take the breath of life away,” he said. “Unfortunately, I got it. My experience with COVID was scary. But like many things that seem negative at first, we can use them in a positive way.”
In the video, Flying Hawk seeks to answer concerns about the inoculation.
“The vaccine is safe, there’s no cost to you and it will help all of us get through this,” he said in conclusion.
GETTING THE VACCINE
Even before the ad campaign, the Yankton Sioux Tribe and surrounding community was leading South Dakota in its vaccination rate. By last June, 71.3% — nearly three-fourths — of the 3,668 residents in the Wagner service area had received the shot, according to IHS figures.
For COVID vaccinations, the Wagner facility will serve all residents regardless of whether they qualify for IHS services.
The 71% figure included both Native and non-Native residents, along with those who were vaccinated at other locations, such as the Bubak Clinic and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital-Avera in the community.
And now, Flying Hawk and others are encouraging the unvaccinated to receive their shots and the vaccinated to complete their series.
The “Trusted Voices” campaign has been a success from the beginning, led by Flying Hawk’s video, according to Malsam-Rysdon. The videos enjoyed a strong reach among the state’s nearly 900,000 residents.
“In July alone, over 518,000 South Dakotans viewed the series an average of four times, with this video being one of the most viewed,” she said. “The main message we tried to convey is to get vaccinated in order to protect yourself and your family.”
Flying Hawk provides a connection and credibility with the target audience, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“When the message comes from someone within the community, in this case the (tribal) chairman who had COVID, the message is more impactful and meaningful,” she said.
SHARING HIS STORY
Flying Hawk hasn’t limited his message to the videos. Last June, he shared his story at the IHS facility in Wagner as part of a visit by then-Acting IHS Director Elizabeth Fowler.
In his remarks, Flying Hawk spoke of COVID’s impact on his life.
“I caught the virus, and it was scary. I did the two weeks (of quarantine), and I had a headache, body aches,” he said. “I couldn’t sleep, and I had a lot of discomfort. But then I got the vaccine, and now I feel awesome.”
During her visit, Fowler heard stories of how COVID has hit hard among Native Americans.
American Indians and Alaska Natives have infection rates more than 3.5 times higher than non-Hispanic white persons, she said. They are more than four times more likely to be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and have higher mortality rates at younger ages than non-Hispanic white persons.
Fowler commended Flying Hawk for telling his story.
“I think it really helps with building trust and explaining why we don’t want to get the virus,” she said. “To hear from the tribal chairman really helps build confidence in the vaccine. … The COVID-19 vaccine means we can get back to normal and do the things we love to do.”
LEADING HIS PEOPLE
Flying Hawk’s work with COVID goes beyond his battle with the disease and making the video. He and other tribal leaders took steps to protect the community when the first local COVID case was detected about 21 months ago.
On March 10, 2020, Yankton Sioux tribal leaders were notified of one presumptive positive diagnosis at the IHS service unit in Wagner. The test was sent to the CDC for confirmation.
At the time, the tribe declared a state of emergency with multiple measures to ensure the safety and well-being of tribal citizens, employees, customers and the larger surrounding community.
The Yankton Sioux population remains at higher risk because of several factors. The tribe has a large elderly population, with many households containing multiple generations living together. In addition, the tribal members have a high rate of diabetes and other underlying conditions that would be especially dangerous with COVID.
The vaccination effort has targeted all age groups, from the elders to the young people along with the middle-aged population caring for the vulnerable tribal members.
For various reasons, many Native Americans remain reluctant about the vaccination, Fowler said.
“The Native community has some historical and cultural hesitancy when it comes to the government and vaccinations,” she said. “You hear from some communities say, because it’s the government, they believe something is in the vaccine that’s going to harm them. They just believe they are being targeted with the vaccine.”
Fowler emphasized the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination effort.
“We need to remain focused. We want to hit this thing hard,” she said. “Getting back to normal is really our top priority. Don’t let down our guard. We need to keep fighting.”
In that regard, the “Trusted Voices” campaign plays a crucial role, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“We are grateful leaders like Chairman Robert Flying Hawk and so many others across our state, have agreed to participate in helping spread the message that vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and effective,” she said.
In the video, Flying Hawk encourages receiving the COVID vaccination for the sake of the tribe itself.
“I have taken the vaccine, and I am a believer. My hope and my prayer is to share my story and encourage all to get vaccinated,” he said.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and immunization will help us preserve our community and our culture for future generations.”
———
For more information, visit doh.sd.gov/COVID.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.