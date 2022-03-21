Incidents
• A report was received at 2:34 p.m. Friday of the theft of packages from a resident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 4:23 p.m. Friday of theft on E. Highway 50.
• A report was received at 5:17 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Bunker Lane.
• A report was received at 10:29 p.m. Friday of theft in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:28 a.m. Sunday of theft on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 7:08 p.m. Sunday of theft at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:38 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 1:21 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:55 a.m. Friday of the theft of a catalytic converter from a business off of E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:10 p.m. Friday of the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Mopar Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:16 p.m. Saturday of vandalism off of 308th St. near Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:46 p.m. Saturday of theft on Tulip Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:55 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Quarry Pines Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:26 p.m. Sunday of a grass fire off of 311th St. near Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:54 p.m. Sunday of a protection order violation on Woodland Loop.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
