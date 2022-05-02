Yankton’s Sleep In Heavenly Peace Charity Holds Bed Build

A local group dreams of a world in which no child has to sleep on the floor.
Saturday, Yankton’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) group, an affiliate of the Brookings SHP chapter, held its first official bed build at the Yankton School District’s RTEC building.
Starting at noon, 76 volunteers arrived to make beds for children in Yankton County who don’t have one. The goal was to make 175 beds and store them at Yankton’s Trinity Lutheran Church prior to distribution.
SHP, which builds and gives beds to children who don’t have a bed of their own, started up locally through Yankton’s Morning Optimist Club.
Former Optimist Club President Mary Milroy, who first heard about SHP at a club function, brought it to the attention of the membership.
“Yankton Morning Optimists’ mission is all for kids. We support kid activities of many kinds, from sports to the arts,” Milroy told the Press & Dakotan. “I brought the idea back to the club, and we thought, ‘Well, we’ve never done anything quite like this, but it’s definitely for kids.’”
SHP’s motto is, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” she noted.
Optimist Club members reached out to SHP Brookings about becoming an affiliate rather than an independent chapter —for now.
“Well, this was the fall of 2019, and we know what happened in 2020,” Milroy said. “We were all set to begin and everything kind of shut down.”
The planning continued virtually until October 2020, when the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine was on the horizon and people had become more comfortable with masking, she said.
Since then, distribution of beds has been steady, Milroy said, noting that about 130 have been delivered to children in Yankton ages 3-18 since the fall of 2020.
“Believe me, going into these homes and seeing the children, they are really needing those beds,” she said. “We’re not there to upgrade (old) beds, but if a kid is sleeping on the floor, couch, on an air mattress, with a parent, anything like that, where they do not have a bed, automatically, they qualify.”
Until now, the beds distributed in Yankton were all made in Brookings by the Brookings SHP chapter.
“The Brookings chapter has been bringing down the actual bed parts: headboards, footboards and sideboards,” Milroy said. “Yankton Morning Optimists has supplied mattresses, sheets, pillows, blankets, and beautiful handmade quilts.”
The quilts were made and donated by the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild (DPQG), she said, thanks to current Optimist Club president Sandy Hoffner, who is also a DPQG member.
Also, each child receives a toy and a book, too.
Though many people have come to realize there is a food deficit in Yankton, the bed deficit — invisible to all but family members — takes many Milroy talks to by surprise, she said.
“’Oh, my gosh, we have this in our community? This is a need?’ That’s the remark I’ve heard from many people,” she said.
However, on learning about the work of SHP, local groups and individuals have pitched in with donations, and new children’s sheet sets and mattresses, Milroy said.
David Miller, president of the Brookings SHP chapter, told Milroy, ‘Your eyes will be open. Brookings hides its poor well, and I bet you’ll find Yankton does as well,’” she said.
That is exactly what she and other SHP volunteers and organizers have found, Milroy said.
Thanks to a donation from Yankton’s cooperative giving group 100 Women of Yankton, Saturday’s bed-building event marked the Optimist group’s first step toward perhaps becoming a SHP chapter in the future by beginning to build the beds locally. Also, there are now enough resources to offer beds to children throughout Yankton County.
Brookings SHP members were present at Saturday’s bed build with all the tools that would be needed.
“We started the chapter in Brookings four years ago, May of 2018,” Miller told the Press & Dakotan. “Since then, we’ve been able to branch out and help start other chapters. We’ve built over 1,400 beds.”
The need is real, he said.
“People struggle. I didn’t realize how many people there are in every city that struggle,” Miller said. “Eighty percent of the beds we deliver are domestic abuse cases where people are running, and then, when you have nothing, you have to start over again.”
SHP started at Christmastime 2012, in Twin Falls, Idaho, with a single bed being built in a garage for a family. Now there are more than 250 chapters throughout the United States.
“You see that over and over and over again. The need is real,” Miller said. “The need is real in Yankton. Please help us spread the word.”
For more information visit, www.shpbeds.org. To request a bed visit, www.shpbeds.org/apply.
