Cases Disposed: April 15-21, 2023 s
Lelana Nannette Fallis, Sioux Falls; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; $1,096.50; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by complaint/petition.
Laura K. Mena Sanchez, Columbus, Neb.; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; $132.50.
Angel Rose Green, Avon; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended 30 days.
Joseph Jacob Huber, 3203 Aurora St., Yankton; Misprision of felony; $1,396.50; Jail sentence of 60 days suspended; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Burglary – 3rd degree; Recharged by complaint/petition; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Melodie Jane Harris, 1100 E 8th St., Trlr 7, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Andrew Thomas Laprath, Dallas; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Dena Marie Nanninga, Bridgewater; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Mary Lynne Graves, 4312A E Highway 50, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
James Kelly Stucky, 31029 434th Ave., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Dane Michael Wiedmeioer, 1315 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Taylor Burruss, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Markel Charlie James Harris, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 303, Yankton; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; $569.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kathy Kruse, Gladstone, Mo.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Leslie James Clark, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Justin Keith Olson, Vermillion; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 days suspended and 1 day credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Marsha Dianne Thomas, Sioux City, Iowa; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Darrell Oliver Meddings, Junior, Homeless, Yankton; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; $132.50 ($54 suspended); Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Kyle David Santos, Tripp; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Jeffrey L. Hailey, South Sioux City, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Wayne Bennett Buss, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jo Lynn Gaspard, 807 Bill Baggs Road, Trl 44, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
April Jo Pretendseagle, 412 E. 4th Street, Pathways, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 64 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Beau Franklin Brady, 1006 Whiting Dr., Apt. 104, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50 ($20 suspended); Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Brendan Alexander McBride, 802 E 13th Street, #10, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $198.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jason John Ferris, Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $764.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Jaime Alberto Alvarez, 714 Capitol St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jacob James Hirsch, Gayville; Overweight on axle; $671.50.
Marilyn K. Wilson, Crofton, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Kitti Louise Myers, 43474 Kaiser Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tiffany Ray Jonnassen, 102 Sid St., Yankton; Speeding in school zone; $112.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Felipe Christopher Bernie, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Dom abuse – violation of conditional bond; $600; Jail sentence of 30 days with 23 days suspended and credit for 17 days; Dom abuse – violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Charles E. Boyle, Creighton, Neb.; Careless Driving; $132.50.
Verne Derald Monen, Sioux Falls; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Brodie Michael Philip Hartz, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Troy Anthony Landry, Rapid City; Seat belt violation; $25.
Todd Deacon, 501 W 4th St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Johnathan James, 520 Burleigh St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 suspended and 1 day of credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Markel Charlie James Harris, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 303, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by complaint/petition; Simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Austin Higuera, 100 Mack Dr., Yankton; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Kelly Lynn Ruter, 131 Kniest Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
