Cases Disposed: April 15-21, 2023 s

Lelana Nannette Fallis, Sioux Falls; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; $1,096.50; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by complaint/petition.

