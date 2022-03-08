The Yankton High School Band and Band Booster organization will be hosting their Spaghetti Feed for Scholarships Fundraiser prior to the Spring Band Concert on Monday, March 14.
The spaghetti dinner will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Yankton High School Commons and will include a salad, dessert and beverage. Entertainment during dinner will be provided by the Yankton High School Cadet/Concert Jazz Band and Symphonic Jazz Band, under the direction of Gwen Wenisch. The Yankton Middle School Jazz Band, under the direction of Tessa Belgum, will also perform. A free-will donation will be accepted for the spaghetti feed, and those attending will have the opportunity to participate in a quilt raffle. All proceeds raised will assist the Band Boosters in supporting the band members in various activities.
The public is invited to come eat and then stay for the Spring Band concert in the Yankton High School theater. A new addition this year, select students will perform solos prior to the concert (approximately 7:30 p.m.). The YHS Cadet, Concert and Symphonic Band concert will begins at 8 p.m. There is an admission fee for the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.