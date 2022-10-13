100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 14, 1922
• Yankton’s need of a skating rink this winter, and how best to proceed to get one, will be the chief topic of discussion at the regular meeting of the Monday Evening Club at the Merchants Hotel Monday night. The matter of a swimming pool for next summer will also be taken up.
• A travelling man was noted hurriedly packing his grip this morning so as to be sure to catch a train home for Sunday. The visitor was in an awful hurry because he said he wanted to play golf Sunday and he deplored the fact that Yankton had no golf links. When informed Yankton had one the stranger slowed down on his packing and said, on second thought he night stay over, and when last seem he was hunting around town for the golf fans.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 14, 1947
• Fantle Bros. Co., one of Yankton’s oldest business firms, is observing its 54th anniversary this week with announcement today of a special anniversary sales event opening on Thursday. The store was established in 1893 and opened on Oct. 7 of that year with a large front page display announcement in The Press and Dakotan which still hangs in the compnay’s office.
• Jerald Grosshuesch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Grosshuesch of Yankton, arrived home yesterday on leave from duties in the Pacific. He is gunner’s mate first class in the navy and has been on duty in the Pacific theater since August of 1945, stationed mainly in Manilla where he was engaged in teaching gunnery and ordnance to the new Philippine independent naval shore patrol. He also had duties in Shanghai, China, and in Japan.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 14, 1972
• During the Chamber of Commerce noon luncheon meeting on Friday, it was agreed that the Chamber office should send Dick Green of the Oakland Athletics team, who is a former Yankton boy and who got his start in baseball here, a wire of congratulations on being in the World Series and best wishes for the Series.
• Senior citizens from throughout the Freeman area continue today the fourth annual Hobby and Talent Show proving that they not only have done more than younger folks, but that they’re still doing. Honored as most senior of senior citizens last night were Mrs. Christine Mammenga of Marion, 93, and Emil J. Waltner, who is “almost 90”, Freeman.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 14, 1997
• An estimated 1,000 spectators, 40 dancers and seven drum and singing groups attended the first Wacipi at the Yankton Middle School Monday evening held in honor of Native American Day. The Wacipi was organized by the Mayor’s Committee on Reconciliation as a way to promote cultural diversity. Traditional Native American foods were served at a dinner preceding the event.
• A little piece of Yankton’s history finally washed away Monday. A small island about a mile below the Gavins Point Dam eroded away, the victim of high releases from the Missouri River dam. The island, which had been eroding for years, was a long, thin remnant of the construction project which created the dam 40 years ago.
