A Yankton man is among the new inductees announced for the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
Bernie Hunhoff, founder of South Dakota Magazine and the Missouri Valley Observer, will be inducted in the arts catergory.
Other 2020 South Dakota Hall of Fame inductees are Mike Cartney, Watertown (Education); Glenna Fouberg, Aberdeen (Education); David Geir, Sioux Falls (Arts & Entertainment); Kitty Kinsman, Rapid City (Political); Bruce Long Fox, Rapid City (Education); Jack Marsh, Sioux Falls (Business); Walter Panzier, Pierre (Business); Larry Pressler Sioux Falls (Political); Mamie Pyle (Political 1866 to 1949), Huron.
Since 1974, over 700 South Dakotans have become members of the South Dakota Hall of Fame, which is designated as the State’s Hall of Fame. The Mission to Champion a Culture of Excellence is built upon the recognition, celebration and inspiration of South Dakotans who are inspiring to us all, especially during this unprecedented time.
The achievements of all South Dakota Hall of Fame inductees over the past 45 years continue to impact South Dakota and beyond.
The Honors Ceremony will be held in Chamberlain/Oacoma on Sept. 11-12 2020, and will be open to the public with monitoring of social gathering recommendations. Tickets go on sale June 1 and can be purchased on the Hall of Fame’s website at sdexcellence.org or by calling 605-234-4216.
