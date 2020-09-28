In Monday’s COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), a weekly update on the state’s education institutions showed 347 new infections among grade K-12 schools — the largest increase so far this fall.
According to the DOH website, the K-12 schools have reported a total of 1,371 case (968 students, 406 staff), with 971 cases considered recovered. There have been 38 schools that have reported more than three cases, 161 schools with 1-2 cases and 688 schools that have yet to report a case.
Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 95 new infections were reported last week, down from 143 cases recorded the previous week. Overall, higher-education institutions have recorded 1,329 total cases (1,263, 66 staff), with 1,179 recoveries.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Monday reported 21 active cases (20 students, 1 staff), a decline of five from Sunday. There were 81 people in quarantine (-25), including 13 on campus (no change).
Late Monday, the Mount Marty University online portal showed 10 active cases (five students, five staff), down one from Friday.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 198 new infections while the death toll was amended downward by one to 218.
Here is a summary for area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 0 new cases (83 total, amended down by one from Sunday), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 1 new recovery (69), 13 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 1 new case (174), 0 new hospitalizations (40), 0 recoveries (130), 44 active cases;
• Clay County — 1 new case (564), 1 new hospitalization (17), 5 new recoveries (514), 45 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (82), 1 new hospitalization (15), 0 new recoveries (51), 30 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 0 new cases (99), 0 new hospitalizations (10), 0 new recoveries (61), 36 active cases;
• Turner County — 2 new cases (164), 1 new hospitalization (10), 2 new recoveries (127), 35 active cases;
• Union County — 0 new cases (402), 0 new hospitalizations (29), 1 new recovery (329), 66 active cases;
• Yankton County — 4 new cases (417); 0 new hospitalizations (20), 2 new recoveries (321), 92 active cases.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday, Cedar County reported three new infections (80 overall), Knox County added two new cases (163) and Dixon County recorded one new positive test, its 88th.
South Dakota statistics posted Monday included:
• Total Cases — 21,738 (+198);
• Active Cases — 3,828 (+38);
• Recoveries — 17,692 (+159);
• Hospitalizations — 1,488 ever hospitalized (+15), 209 currently hospitalized (-7);
• Testing — 264,379 total tests (+1,455); 188,344 individuals tested (+840).
In Nebraska, the DHHS website reported 467 new cases late Sunday, as well as one new death, the state’s 470th.
Other statistics posted included:
• Total Cases — 44,063 (+467);
• Active Cases — 10,769 (+226);
• Recoveries — 32,824 (+240);
• Hospitalizations — 2,280 ever hospitalized (+1), 224 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 606,842 (+5,306), 448,666 individuals tested (+3,232).
