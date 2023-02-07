VERMILLION — Nearly 20 years after her college basketball career, Vanessa (Yanez) Iverson returned to the court last weekend to honor her Native American heritage.
Iverson, a Yankton Sioux tribal member from Wagner, played for the University of South Dakota from 2002-06. On Saturday, she was one of three former USD athletes honored at center court as part of the school’s second Native American Heritage Day.
Iverson found herself overcome with many emotions as USD recognized her, along with Devona Lone Wolf and Clifford W. Johnson, as outstanding former Native athletes.
“The event elicited tears for me as I was so proud to see all the events at USD,” Iverson said. “I wished more of that would have happened when I was in school there.”
Perhaps appropriately, she stood at center court with her daughter, Luna, representing the next generation.
“It was a huge honor as I have always wanted to be a role model and show other Native American students, they can do it too,” Iverson said. “Being honored (at the event), I felt so much pride and gratitude to share the moment with Native and non-Native populations, as I am always a huge advocate for bridging cultural gaps and educating others on difference. My hope for being a part of the event was to be an inspiration for other Native students.”
As a Native American, Iverson said she confronted hurdles not experienced by many other college students.
“Culture shock is the biggest challenge. (It’s) feeling like you aren’t sure where you fit, feeling like you don’t have a home base, feeling like there are very (few) Native Americans around, a whole new way of life,” she said. “There are hardships that so many people are not aware of that Native American students face with being on campus.”
She praised John Little and Megan Red Shirt-Shaw with USD Native Student Services for their work on Saturday’s event.
“(What I) hope for these USD events to accomplish is that it can show Native American students they are seen and heard at USD, and for this event to continue to bridge the gap of cultural relations,” she said.
Saturday’s event was held in conjunction with the men’s basketball game between USD and the University of North Dakota. Both states include large Native American populations. In addition, both teams’ roster includes Native players — Mason Archambault for USD and Treysen Eaglestaff for UND.
In a Summit League post, the two athletes spoke about their heritage and serving as a role model.
“I really didn’t know anything about (my culture) growing up because I was away from where my dad used to live,” Archambault said. “I’m still learning to this day, and it just means a lot that I can still carry it on and be a role model for young people.”
Eaglestaff hopes his example shows Native Americans they can succeed with hard work and dedication.
“It’s just a blessing for me to speak to the little kids and the community, that you can do something with your life if you just work hard and put your mind to it,” he said.
In a pre-game radio interview, USD head men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson spoke of his previous coaching experience in western North Dakota. His team included several Native players, who he credited with teaching him a great deal about their culture and history.
“What a special event it was on Saturday celebrating Native American Heritage Day,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Paying tribute to the rich ancestry, traditions and celebrations is extremely important not only for Mason but (also) for our state and fan base. We look forward to hosting this event every year.”
Bobbi Jo Archambault stood out at Saturday’s game, wearing a specially-made sweatshirt honoring her son. She has remained a fixture at Coyote home games despite living in Rapid City, about 385 miles and six hours’ drive time from the Vermillion campus.
Her pride extends beyond the basketball court and to the classroom, she said.
“It’s important that Mason continues his education,” she said. “He’s majoring in kinesiology and sports management. He has worked hard to achieve his goals, and we tell him it’s important to keep doing what he’s doing.”
Bobbi Jo expressed pleasure with the Native American Heritage Day activities, which USD officials said have been built upon Mason’s presence on the team and campus.
“Today’s events are important for promoting the Native culture and allowing others to experience it,” Bobbi Jo said. “It’s also great that Mason and (Eaglestaff) are on the floor and show that Natives can perform well on the court.”
For USD, this was the second annual event.
The afternoon sought to feature many cultural events to celebrate and educate about customs, said Damon Leader Charge, USD director of tribal outreach. Those included the USD Coyote National Drum Group and traditional dances and songs.
The drum group is a student-driven group, Leader Charge said. “Nick Kennedy, USD junior, revitalized the group two years ago and it has grown since then because of his passion to learn to sing as well as dance — he also performed as a dancer during halftime,” he said.
The songs rendered during the day — an honor song, Lakota Flag Song and an intertribal song — all hold deep meaning in the Lakota/Dakota/Nakota culture. Additionally, dancers performed wearing traditional regalia.
The entire week included a variety of events featuring Native heritage, Little said. By Friday evening, USD had received 760 advance ticket requests for the basketball game compared to 606 last year. The area schools attending included Marty, Andes Central, Vermillion; Niobrara, Nebraska, and Santee, Nebraska.
Red Shirt-Shaw said the entire day featured current Native students, staff, faculty and alumni.
“We felt it was important to center the day in the past successes of those who paved the way for the future generation — both Mason and Treysen, and all the students who are now competing in Division I athletics,” she said.
“We as Native communities believe so brightly in their dreams that it was an opportunity for us to remind them just how proud we are.”
This year’s event built upon last year’s initial program, which had a short planning window, according to Joe Thuente, senior associate athletic director for external affairs.
“We look forward to continuing to grow the event for years to come,” he said. “It has definitely become something that we circle on the calendar immediately when the basketball schedule is released.”
McLaughlin head boys basketball coach Ray Taken Alive brought his students the 380 miles from the north-central South Dakota community to Vermillion. He also serves as the school’s Lakota Language and Cultural Community Coordinator.
Taken Alive described the importance of bringing his students to a place where their culture was celebrated.
“What I hope they took from it is that they should be proud of who they are. They got to see two Lakota athletes playing at the Division I level,” he said. “Whether it’s basketball, or whatever their passions are, if they follow them, they may start to see their dreams start to materialize like Mason and Tre’s have.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.