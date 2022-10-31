D18 Hopefuls Discuss Food Tax, Recreational Marijuana

The public had its last chance to hear from the District 18 legislative candidates ahead of next week’s election Monday.
In a forum hosted by Interchange and Yankton Thrive Monday, D18 Senate candidates Fred Bender and incumbent Sen. Jean Hunhoff were joined by House candidates Julie Auch and Jay Williams along with incumbent Rep. Mike Stevens and incumbent Rep. Ryan Cwach for an hour-long discussion on different issues facing the state.
Following opening statements, the candidates were asked about their feelings on a revitalized proposal to repeal the food tax.
While legislation to do away with the tax was defeated during the last session, recent proposals have come with scant details on potential implementation, a fact that gives Hunhoff a lot of pause on the matter.
“As co-chair of Joint Appropriations, you have mandated that the state of South Dakota has a balanced budget,” she said. “I can’t tell you if that budget will be balanced because I do not know what the revenues are going to be. We have not heard what all of the components (of a food tax repeal) are, what items would be discounted or not be on sales tax. We also know that there’s a removal of $100 million continuing dollars.”
She said that she would rather wait until the session begins to decide where she falls.
Cwach noted that it’s not a new proposal, but there will be considerations to make.
“This has been something the Democrats have championed for a long time,” he said. “Are we at risk of jeopardizing some of our funding priorities? For me, education is something that is at the top of mine. For me, making sure that we have a good, strong education system, I value that more so than necessarily the repeal of the food tax as a whole.”
He noted his distaste for taxing a commodity like food and expressed hope a solution can be found in the upcoming session.
Stevens said there’s no problem talking about a repeal, but more information is needed.
“I think it’s a great idea to have a conversation — there’s nothing wrong with doing that at all,” he said. “As they say, the devil’s in the details. We need to see what those devils are because I, too, am very concerned about funding with education, our health care providers as well as our state employees.”
He used the example of 10% across-the-board cuts that affected education funding in the last decade, saying that schools haven’t totally recovered from these cuts.
Candidates were also asked about the potential passage of Initiated Measure 27, which would legalize recreational marijuana.
Auch said that other states have not fared well after legalizing marijuana.
“I am not for recreational marijuana in the state of South Dakota,” she said. “Just use the example of Colorado, for instance. My niece lives in Colorado and she said that it has, in her opinion, ruined their state. They have an increase of crime, they have an increase of automobile accidents, they have an increase of individuals showing up at their work intoxicated from recreational marijuana use.”
She said that, should voters approve the measure, she will respect their wishes.
Williams said that recreational marijuana is a reality the state will have to face at some point or another.
“This is an issue whose time has come,” he said. “It’s a matter of whether or not South Dakota is going to be the very last state to do it. We already voted once and it passed, but of course, the governor jumped in and did what she could and successfully undid it. … Maybe we won’t legalize marijuana this election cycle, but I guarantee you we’ll be legalizing marijuana.”
He said legalization would help with the state’s tax situation.
Bender said he sees legalization as a way of reducing the state’s legal burden.
“My biggest concern for the last 40 years has been how much money we spend on this that we don’t have to spend on this,” he said. “For every person that goes to the pen, I think it runs about $40,000 per year. … I’m not talking about violent criminals, but keep in mind that every time we put somebody in jail or prison, it’s like they moved into your house. You’re going to feed them now.”
He called marijuana the “3.2 beer of the drug world” and said he sees alcohol as a bigger societal danger.
Candidates were also asked about attracting workforce to the state and helping counties that are currently struggling with their budgets.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.