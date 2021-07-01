Highway Safety A Concern During Holiday Weekend

In the Yankton area, four people in the last five days have lost their lives in vehicular accidents. None of the victims were wearing a seat belt, and in three cases, preliminary reports seem to indicate that drivers may have lost control of their vehicles.
With the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend at hand, what South Dakota’s state troopers have been noticing lately is that many people are driving at excessive speeds and are not wearing seat belts, South Dakota State Trooper Jordan Moses told the Press & Dakotan.
“Those are our prime concerns, not only in this area, but across the state,” he said. “We don’t know why. I wish I had a better answer. That is actually one of the things I’ve been trying to harp on at talks with new drivers and drivers (education) students.”
According to the U.S. National Highway Safety Administration’s website, in an accident, air bags without seat belts do not offer enough protection and the force of an air bag can seriously injure or even kill you if you’re not buckled up. Also, during a crash, a properly worn seat belt helps keep victims inside the vehicle, as being ejected from the vehicle during an accident is almost always fatal.
The website notes, that in a crash, an improperly worn seat belt — the cross strap placed under the arm, for example — is dangerous as well.
“The most important thing you can do above all else is to wear a seat belt,” Moses said.
Other than educating drivers about seat-belt use and enforcing it when possible, there isn’t much that law enforcement can do to make people adopt the habit, he said, adding that wearing a seat belt is ultimately a personal choice.
“Our statistics are showing that right around 70% of all crash fatalities statewide involved not wearing seat belts — whether or not they were ejected,” Moses said.
Though teens stereotypically are known to flout seat-belt use, age is not a factor in those statistics. Older drivers who were never in the habit of wearing seat belts may not see any reason to start, he said.
“We are seeing fast speeds, especially in this area,” Moses said. “The No. 1 reason people give is that they want to get where they’re going and, No. 2 is, they’re late.”
Troopers are taking an aggressive stance on speeding drivers, especially in the Yankton area, because they are not getting to their destinations safely, he said.
“Eighty miles per hour is roughly a mile in about 50 seconds,” Moses said. “If you need to get somewhere, the interstate is obviously the most efficient way to get there, and our speeds are plenty high enough to get you there safely.”
Also, when it comes to speeding, drivers of all ages are doing it, he said.
“We ask that everybody take a more defensive driving stance, as opposed to an aggressive driving stance,” he said.
Defensive driving skills begin with following all of the rules of the road to avoid accidents, but also include being aware of everything on the road and never assuming you know what another driver will do.
“Slow down, buckle up and watch the other people driving. You’re not the only one on the road,” Moses said. “Our No. 1 priority is safety. As long as you’re safe and the other people in your vehicle are being safe, you will reach your destination safely.”
