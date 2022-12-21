Three Fatalities Identified In Hutchinson County Crash

PARKSTON — Three men from St. James, Minnesota, have been
identified as the people who died Wednesday, Dec. 14, in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low -16F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low -16F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 7:03 pm
PARKSTON — Three men from St. James, Minnesota, have been
identified as the people who died Wednesday, Dec. 14, in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.
All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25 and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were 23-year-old Irvin Trejo Parra, 25-year-old Jaziel Carrillo Vera and 26-year-old Victor Hernandez Moreno.
Marvin Castillo Galvez, 22, of Windom, Minnesota, was the driver. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Mitchell hospital.
The two front-seat occupants of the Toyota were wearing seatbelts. Charges are pending against the driver.
Jeffrey Payne, 28, of Neligh, Nebraska, was the pickup driver. He was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.