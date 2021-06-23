'Unattended Death In Clay County Investigated

VERMILLION — Authorities are continuing their investigation into a vehicle fire and death in rural Clay County.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has taken the lead on the case, assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
DCI Director David Natvig issued a press release Wednesday, but no other details are available at this time.
The burned vehicle was discovered Tuesday (June 22), according to the release. Authorities referred to the site as rural Clay County but have not provided an exact location.
“There is no threat, at this time, to the public, and investigators are not looking for any suspects,” Natvig said. “The investigation is ongoing.”
South Dakota attorney general Chief of Staff Tim Bormann said the DCI has provided the available information at this time.
Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe said he had no further information at this time.
The DCI has taken the lead on the investigation, with the South Dakota Highway Patrol assisting the effort, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesman Tony Mangan.
Mangan had no further information to release at this time, noting work continues on the case.
The Press & Dakotan had sought information on the type of vehicles, number and identities of bodies and location of the incident, along with any other details.
The DCI did provide a Facebook photo of the burned vehicles and work underway. More information is expected as the investigation continues.
