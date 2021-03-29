PIERRE — The Interim Rules Review Committee will meet Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT) via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The committee will review rules proposed by:
• Department of Game, Fish and Parks;
• Department of Transportation;
• South Dakota Board of Education Standards (Department of Education);
• South Dakota Commission on Gaming (Department of Revenue); and
• Water Management Board (Department of Environment and Natural Resources).
Those wishing to testify must register by April 2, by email to Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov.
