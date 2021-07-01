DANTE — A Kloucek Family Reunion potluck picnic will be held Monday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Dante city park. Water, beverages, kolaces and some meat will be provided.
The park is located on the northwest corner of Dante and has an excellent children’s playground as well.
Special guests will be Dr. John and Julie Kloucek of Beaverton Oregon.
Copies of the Kloucek and Kocmich family trees will be available.
Due to the COVID-19 variant “Delta” hand sanitizer will be available. Also, masks and social distancing are encouraged, especially if you are not vaccinated.
