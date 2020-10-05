100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 6, 1920
• Yankton College Greyhounds will go to Sioux City Saturday of this week to meet Morningside in the second of two opening games believed to be the stiffest on the schedule.
• Ordinarily the fall crop of pigs is farrowed between the middle of August and the 10th of October. It is highly important that sows be well fed and carefully tended during this time, the care and management of the dams being practically the same as that followed when the spring litters are farrowed. Fall pigs should be treated the same as spring pigs.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 6, 1945
• The hens on the average South Dakota farm are producing at a much better profit than they did 10 or 15 years ago, a report released by the South Dakota Poultry Improvement association reveals. The average hen now lays 131 eggs per year as compared with 102 eggs back in 1935.
• Among widely-known industrial figures in this territory for the current hunting season was Sam Jackson of the Jackson Steel industry, Piqua, Ohio, whose season was cut short when he was called suddenly Thursday by a family emergency in New York.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 6, 1970
• Kindergartner Lori Peterson was wearing a red and gold paper fireman’s cap when she came home from Lincoln School Monday morning. She had lots of exciting news to report on the importance of Fire Prevention.
• All newspaper carriers in Yankton were honored by the Elks Lodge BPO 994 at a “thank-you” supper Monday evening in the Lodge dining rooms. About 95 young people representing South Dakota newspapers and several from out-of-state were present.
25 Years Ago
Friday, October 6, 1995
• The nearly two dozen towns and four counties building a regional landfill west of here aren’t required to close their local dumps Monday as originally required, receiving an extension of up to two years from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
• Deb Overseth from the Yankton County Extension Office donated nearly 100 land snails to the first grade classes at Lincoln School. The classes of Ellen Bollig, Carla Hacecky and Margo Mehrman have been studying animals and created a habitat in a glass aquarium.
