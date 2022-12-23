Credit unions across the Dakotas are joining forces in a friendly “border battle” food drive competition between North and South Dakota credit unions. The goal is to collect the most food and cash donations to restock pantries in both states in partnership with the North Dakota Great Plains Food Bank and Feeding South Dakota.

The Dakota Credit Union Association (DakCU) quickly pivoted to support the food provider organizations when the two neighboring states advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) final game between the North Dakota State University Bison and the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits. Because DakCU serves both North and South Dakota credit unions, there was an opportunity to generate support for these charitable organizations that serve a large geographic area while having a bit of good-natured fun with the rivalry between the bordering states’ universities.

