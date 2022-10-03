Local Candidates Meet In VFW Forum

Yankton County voters had a double feature of forums featuring local candidates Saturday morning.
VFW Post No. 791 sponsored a set of forums that included candidates for the Yankton County Commission as well as those legislative candidates vying to represent District 18 in the House and Legislature.
———
County Commission
The first forum of the day featured four of the five candidates looking to fill three open positions on the Yankton County Commission.
Incumbents Cheri Loest and Dan Klimisch were joined by challengers John Marquardt and Matt Evans at Saturday’s event. Candidate Ryan Heine was unable to attend Saturday’s forum.
The candidates were asked about their feelings on requiring future concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) to include water monitoring in consideration to the county’s aquifer.
Marquardt said he feels this is a matter that the state would be better at tackling.
“If the state feels that it’s necessary, we should follow along with them,” he said. “You can always ask for them to do that. I don’t necessarily think that we should be in charge of forcing them to do it. Maybe if we ask them to do it and they may not be financially adequate to do that, maybe we could figure out a way to help them or assist them.”
Evans said he believes in consistency when it comes to applying conditions to projects.
“If we’re going to do it for one person, we’ve got to do it all the way across the board,” he said. “There’s been plenty of meetings where one person is required a fence costing thousands of dollars and then, next door, the exact same person doing the exact same thing is not required a fence. I don’t believe that’s fair.”
Loest said such requirements would need to be codified first.
“There are counties out there who do have zones in their county that are aquifer protection districts, but they’re in their ordinance and mapped out,” he said. “If our county wants to go down that (road) of being fair, the only way to be fair is to put it in the ordinance because you have turnover on the Board of Adjustment and turnover on the Planning Commission. So, if you want those specific requirements in specific areas of the county, you need to create them and that forces a public discussion about them so everybody can come to the table and we can figure out if we want to do that.”
Klimisch said water monitoring is a fair consideration.
“It’s a pretty small safety precaution to get along with your neighbors,” he said. “It’s not a huge cost. … People don’t realize in a lot of the area, especially rural Yankton County, there’s a lot of people who are still on wells. They use these wells for their drinking water. Once that’s contaminated, there’s no cleaning that back up.”
Candidates were also asked about their thoughts on tax increment financing, Yankton Thrive’s relationship with the county as a whole, the Highway 52 corridor and state plans for a Co2 pipeline.
———
District 18
In the second forum, three of District 18’s four House candidates and the two District 18 Senate candidates fielded a number of questions on state matters.
Representing the House candidates were incumbents Rep. Mike Stevens and Rep. Ryan Cwach and challenger Julie Auch. Candidate Jay Williams was not present at Saturday’s forum due to a prior commitment.
Among the questions was one about the candidates’ thoughts on the potential of Medicaid expansion which voters will consider under Constitutional Amendment D in November.
Cwach said that he favors the amendment’s passage.
“I think it makes fiscal sense for South Dakota people,” he said. “Medicaid expansion would get, I think, about 26,000 people who currently don’t have health care, but are working in our communities and would provide them health insurance. Medicaid expansion is designed to help the working poor and hard-working people who, for whatever reason, their employer is unable to provide them health care.”
Auch said she’s wary of a program utilizing federal dollars.
“When we get dollars from the federal government, it doesn’t come with strings; it comes with chains attached to it,” she said. “I would support Medicaid expansion if it was for 65-plus year olds. I do believe in South Dakota we need to examine how we are taking care of our Medicaid recipients.”
Stevens said that there may be some benefit, but they would be outweighed by the costs.
“Clearly, if we expand Medicaid, it is going to help low-income families and individuals, and it’s also going to provide some additional income or revenue for our hospitals and clinics,” he said. “On the other hand, the truth of the matter is this … We don’t know what this is going to cost us. From that standpoint, who’s going to pay for this when the government doesn’t pay for it any longer? That’s going to be you and that’s going to be me. The problem with this whole program is it doesn’t appear once, if we were to start it, we can get out of it. We can’t opt out of this program.”
The state candidates — including Incumbent Sen. Jean Hunhoff and challenger Fredrick Bender — were also asked about where they stand on abortion issues.
Hunhoff said she is firmly pro-life.
“You can check my record,” she said. “I am pro-life. I believe life begins at conception, and I have been that way all of my years in the Legislature, and I will continue to be that way.”
Bender said that the issue of abortion shouldn’t be dictated by politicians.
“I think the issue of pregnancy is best left to the woman who is pregnant and her physician or health care provider,” he said. “I think government should probably stay out of it.”
Additionally, the state candidates were asked about their views on public funds for private schools, the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, county government funding and the use of eminent domain by private companies.
