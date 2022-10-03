Local Candidates Meet In VFW Forum
Buy Now

Yankton County Commission candidates appear at a forum hosted by VFW Post No. 791 Saturday morning. A separate forum was held for District 18 legislative candidates immediately after the county forum.

 Rob Nielsen/P&D

Yankton County voters had a double feature of forums featuring local candidates Saturday morning.

VFW Post No. 791 sponsored a set of forums that included candidates for the Yankton County Commission as well as those legislative candidates vying to represent District 18 in the House and Legislature.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.