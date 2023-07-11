Yankton Drive and Diners will hold a Riverboat Days poker run organizational meeting at Pizza Ranch at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Come earlier if you wish to eat at the Pizza Ranch.
Those interested in assisting with the poker run are welcome to attend.
Yankton Drive and Diners invite all interested parties, other car clubs, etc., to attend. There are no dues to join Yankton Drive and Diners.
Call Gary or Renee Becker (past Riverboat Days Captain and Belle) at 605-665-1857 or Bill and Gaylene McMenamy at 605-665-8719 for further information. Join the group on Facebook at “Yankton Drive and Dine.”
