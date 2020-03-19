100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 20, 1920
• Mrs. George Segel, who has been in poor health for several years, and three days and a half ago suffered from a paralytic stroke, passed away at the family home, Cedar street at 5:30 last evening. Mr. and Mrs. Segel were identified with the community of Segel church, named for them, and for many years they resided on and conducted their farm fourteen miles north.
• The Lowden folks filled the malls today with charges of “dirty politics” at the last minute; it all sounds like the old days in Yankton, and yet this is supposed to be a presidential campaign for the highest office in the land. Old Yankton was not “so worse” after all.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 20, 1945
• Colonel Robert H. Warren, of Yankton, South Dakota, has recently assumed command of the oldest B-24 Liberator heavy bombardment group in the Mediterranean theatre of operations.
• Motor Patrol Superintendent W.J. Goetz said today the state will participate, beginning on April 15, in a national brake-check program sponsored by the international association of chiefs of police. All automobiles involved in traffic violations and accidents or driven in a manner indicating faulty brakes will be checked.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 20, 1970
• Defense was again the watchword as the Yankton Bucks took a hard-fought win over the hustling and well-drilled Milbank Bulldogs, 57-51, to earn their way into the semifinals of the big Class A Basketball tournament at the Sioux Falls Arena tonight against the Pierre Governors.
• A total of 81 Yankton College students are student teaching this year in preparation for careers in education.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 20, 1995
• A six pack and a pizza date package was alluring enough to draw $1,000 from one bidder Saturday night at the Yankton Jaycees Bid-A-Date Auction at the Yankton Inn. Dawn Nelson, a delivery driver for UPS from Vermillion, said she was worried she might not get bought. That was the farthest thing from the truth as Nelson brought the greatest single bid of 27 bachelors and bachelorettes. Vermillion resident Tom Craig, a friend of Nelson’s and a Jaycee, was the high bidder.
• Yankton High School retired football coach Max Hawk and retired Yankton football and basketball official Don E. Anderson both were honored with the 1995 Distinguished Service Awards during the Class AA state basketball tournament Saturday night. The awards, presented by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, are presented annually to recognize those who have performed outstanding service to the youth of South Dakota through various high school activities and programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.