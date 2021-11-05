SIOUX FALLS — The SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks Art Show held its 24th annual exhibition on Oct. 28-29 at the Good Samaritan Society National Campus in Sioux Falls. The show featured art created by artists age 60 and older who are South Dakota residents. This year’s show included more than 130 ar-tistic entries.
Professional judges awarded prizes for first, second, and third place in each of seven categories and two age groups, as well as Honorable Mentions and Best of Show winners. People’s Choice desig-nations were awarded based on the votes of those attending the show. Artists ranged in age from 60 to 94 years old.
Categories included watercolor painting, oil painting, acrylic painting, draw-ing/pastels/scratchboard, photography, mixed media and wood carving. Age Categories for the com-petition were divided into ages 60-79 and 80 years of age and older. The show has been recognized by the National Mature Media Awards as an outstanding community involvement project.
First, second, third, Best of Show and People’s Choice winners will be on exhibit at the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre during SDHCA Legislative Reception on Jan. 25, 2022.
Visit www.sdhca.org and click on Consumer Info/Dakota MasterWorks to view this year’s win-ning entries.
Area SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks Winners are as follows:
Experienced = Age 60 – 79
Masters = Age 80 +
2D = 2 dimensional
3D = 3 dimensional
———
• Craig L. Nearman, Elk Point — Experienced, Oil Painting, HM, “Julianna”
• Donald Benson, Hurley — Masters, Drawing/Pastels/Scratchboard, 2nd, “Thanksgiving Dinner”
• Timothy L. Cuka, Scotland — Experienced, Drawing/Pastels/Scratchboard, HM, “Nightwatch”
• Lowell Jorgenson, Vermillion — Experienced, Acrylic Painting, HM, “Our Farm”
• Marian Odland, Vermillion — Masters, Acrylic Painting, HM, “Deep Space”
• Roger Huntley, Yankton — Masters, Wood Carving, 1st, “Siamese Cats”
• Sharon Koller, Yankton — Experienced, Photography, HM, “Long Exposure”
• Sharon Koller, Yankton — Experienced, Photography, HM: “Fearless”
• Jane Bobzin, Yankton — Experienced, Photography, 2nd, “Hands Touching Hands”
• Jane Hill Stimpson, Yankton — Experienced, Acrylic Painting, HM/2D People’s Choice, “Prairie Blacksmith”
