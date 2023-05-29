100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 30, 1923
• Albert Kintoff, living near Smithwick, was buried alive and smothered to death while attempting to dig out a coyote den near his home.
• Workmen laid down their tools and business stopped today in Yankton and all over the land, as the people paid homage to the soldier heroes of America’s wars. Banks, offices and many stores were closed all day. Provision houses remained open till noon and then locked up. The day’s program started at 1:30 with the formation of the parade on Douglas Avenue near the G.A.R. Hall.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 30, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 30, 1973
• Inside the new Calvary Baptist brick and dark wood hues blend with dark carpeting. Behind the screen under the cross at the front of the church is the baptistry. The new church on north Burleigh is generally complete inside, and needs basically only exterior work and landscaping for completion.
• After “kind of volunteering” to be librarian 15 years ago, Vermillion Public Librarian Ruth Usten will retire at the end of this month. Mrs. Usten, a Yankton native and wife of retired Vermillion auto dealer Howard Usten, plans to play some golf, travel and “go fishing” after retirement.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 30, 1998
• The nation’s oldest college faculty organization is stepping up its investigation into the firings of two Mount Marty College professors. The American Association of University Professors’ associate secretary notified school officials last week that an investigative ad hoc committee wants to visit the school this summer.
• Several tornadoes hit northeast Nebraska Thursday evening putting one elderly woman in a Yankton, hospital and severely damaging at least three farms in the region. Cedar County authorities said the woman, whose name was not released, suffered a minor head injury when a tornado hit her home near the intersection of Nebraska highways 57 and 84.
