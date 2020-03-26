SIOUX FALLS — The Avera Faith and Community Engage program (F.A.C.E) seeks volunteers across the region to help craft cloth face masks for use in hospitals and clinics.
The guidelines, instructions, materials and patterns are included in an online story, “How Can I Help Sew Masks for Health Care Workers?”
You can find it at AveraBalance.org.
Creating cloth masks for patients and employees now can help assist in the further conservation of personal protective equipment during this time. These homemade masks will help extend what is available to providers, nurses and others.
Avera Foundation leaders from Aberdeen; Marshall, Minn.; Mitchell, Pierre, Sioux Falls and Yankton will coordinate drop-offs or pickups of the masks. The online story has contact information for each regional foundation, as well as a mailing address for those who want to contribute.
You can also email Foundation@avera.org for more information on making donations or masks. Foundation members will make sure all donations go to sites where they are most needed.
You can learn more about the Avera pandemic response at Avera.org/COVID-19.
