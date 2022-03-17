The Yankton Community Library will host Adult Craft Night on Thursday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. Refresh your self-care routine by making your own soaps and bath crystals for pampering yourself.
Registration for Adult Craft Night is required in-person at the library with fee due at time of registration.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.