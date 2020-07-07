Yankton County’s road to COVID-19 recovery will be long and winding, but an important piece of it was revealed Tuesday.
During its regular meeting, Yankton County Commission chairperson Cheri Loest announced that the county is eligible for $1.5 million in relief funding from the CARES Act.
The county was required to pass two resolutions Tuesday night as part of the process for receiving funding.
“(Planning & Development) District III has worked with the state on these documents,” Loest said. “We did have a meeting with District III and talked about the process, of which this is the first step — to agree that we will be honest applying for the dollars.”
Loest said that the money should cover expenses already incurred and other potential issues down the road for some time.
“It does outline in this document that we have essentially until Dec. 30 to incur the expenses,” she said. “But it would be better to do our incurring well before that date.”
Both resolutions were passed on a vote of 5-0; however, no timeline was give on when the funding will begin making its way to the county
Paul Scherschligt, Yankton County Director of Emergency Management, briefly addressed the commission Tuesday, saying that officials are doing everything they can to document expenses.
“Everything that we’ve been doing through this event — we’ve been labeling invoices, bills and stuff like that ‘COVID-19’ so Patty (Hojem) at the Auditor’s office can keep track of that,” Scherschligt said. “Same thing with salaries. This is going to be great for the county to get the reimbursement back for this COVID effort.”
While there weren’t many details for what will be reimbursed, Loest announced that the ambulance staff qualifies for reimbursement.
Ahead of the regular meeting Tuesday, the board also met for preliminary discussions on the 2021 county budget.
Loest told the Press & Dakotan that the meeting was informative.
“All of the department heads presented what they are asking for,” she said. “We didn’t go through and say, ‘We’re cutting this and we’re cutting that and we’re adding this or that.’ We just really wanted to see what everybody is asking for, match that up to what their revenues are expected to be and then we will know what action we need to take on that front.”
She said there were a few major takeaways from Tuesday morning’s discussion.
“Salaries are probably going to be a big discussion at our next budget meeting, along with capital purchases,” she said. “Certainly, any discretionary spending — homeless shelter, library, airport. We had a long discussion last year on those areas and I look to go through each of those again this year.”
Loest said budget discussions will take place throughout the remainder of July.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved three alcohol permits for Lewis & Clark Resort and Tiger Tooth Fireworks;
• Moved an entrance application to the next meeting to get more information;
• Approved a conditional-use permit, variance and plat;
• Appointed new members to the county Drainage Board;
• Approved a lateral ditch project;
• Heard an update on the Yankton Community Library from director Dana Schmidt;
• Discussed the employee handbook.
