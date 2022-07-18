VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library will have back Arly Fadness for a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Kozak Room of the library, or via Zoom.
Fadness visited the library in December with his presentation on South Dakota’s connection to Japanese FU-GO Balloons. This time Dr. Fadness will talk about his new book, “Capturing the Younger Brothers Gang in the Northern Plains: The Untold Story of Heroic Teen Asle Sorbel.” His presentation, titled “The Boy in the Muddy, Rumpled Overalls,” who was Sorbel, the teenager that led to the capture of the Younger brothers of the Jesse James-Younger Gang.
This program is brought to you by the South Dakota Humanities Council.
For questions, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
