The Yankton Community Library will be providing several opportunities for teens in grades 6-12 to have fun and get involved at the library. All events are free, and no registration is required.

The teen craft event this month will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3:45 p.m. Participants will be learning how to make T-shirt bags. We will have old shirts available for the craft, but teens are also welcome to bring their own. They make great gifts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.