The Yankton Community Library will be providing several opportunities for teens in grades 6-12 to have fun and get involved at the library. All events are free, and no registration is required.
The teen craft event this month will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3:45 p.m. Participants will be learning how to make T-shirt bags. We will have old shirts available for the craft, but teens are also welcome to bring their own. They make great gifts.
Ever wonder what is inside technology items? On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 3:30 p.m., the Yankton Community Library will be hosting a Teen Tech Take Apart. Teens in grades 6-12 will have a chance to open up technology and appliances to see what is inside! Bring your curiosity and get ready to take apart some tech.
As always, teens are encouraged to sign up for the library’s teen subscription bags where library staff will select books to suit their interests and include fun snacks and surprises. Teen subscription bags are a great way for teens to discover new books and get involved at the library.
