All who love hearing and singing traditional Christmas carols should mark their calendars now for Sunday, Dec. 18, when “The Carols of Christmas” will again be presented at 5 p.m. in the seasonally decorated historic sanctuary of the Yankton United Church of Christ-Congregational at Fifth and Walnut streets.
This opportunity to hear the carols everyone loves will include performances by the Yankton UCC Adult Choir under the direction of Jennifer Powell; regional favorites, the Touch of Brass quintet; Ted Powell doing some carol improvisation on the Yankton College Memorial Pipe Organ; and classically trained vocalists from the choir, Tracelyn and Thor Gesteland, singing “Gesu Bambino” and “O Holy Night.” However, the emphasis again this year will be on everyone singing traditional songs together in a celebration of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.