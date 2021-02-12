Area Seniors Struggle To Find Free, In-Person Tax Services

“The hardest thing in the world to understand,” Albert Einstein once said, “is the income tax.”
With tax time is upon us, area senior citizens seeking free in-person tax services will find mostly online options as the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the usual, face-to-face services.
On its website, AARP boasts the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax preparation and assistance service. However, for Yankton-area residents the in-person part of that service will not be available this tax season.
“AARP is not coming this year,” Kriss Thury, assistant director of The Center, which usually hosts AARP’s Tax-Aide each year, told the Press & Dakotan. “Mount Marty was taking on some, but they have been booked solid.”
Last month, AARP announced it would be adjusting its Tax-Aide service for the COVID-19 pandemic, basing its availability on safety and health data in each locale. According to the Tax-Aide site locator for South Dakota, help this year is only available through the internet.
Assistance includes connecting seniors with a volunteer to coach them through preparing their own taxes online or access to an online tax preparation tool for preparing and filing on their own.
“AARP is offering a program where they have volunteers work with people over the phone or via Zoom in a virtual appointment,” Wendy Dooley, marketing director for Yankton County 211, told the Press & Dakotan. “But the people doing that need to be pretty competent in their technology skills.”
That would not be the best option for some of the elderly, she noted.
Yankton’s United Way is offering a free, online tax-preparation tool for 2021. MyFreeTaxes.com has options for doing your own taxes and obtaining virtual tax assistance from IRS certified 211 call specialists, according to Lauren Hanson, executive director of the United Way of Greater Yankton.
“We promote this program every year, but I think people really making sure that they can easily and accurately file their taxes this year is more important than ever,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of individuals that would have qualified for some COVID relief, but did not get that relief because they did not file their taxes the year prior.”
There is one option at the Vermillion Public Library for those who would do best with in-person assistance.
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program at the Vermillion Public Library is a collaborative effort between the public library and the University of South Dakota’s Beacom School of Business.
“It’s kids who are at the business school who are learning to be tax people,” Sophia Wermers, a circulation assistant at the library, told the Press & Dakotan. “They are overseen by someone at ‘The U.’”
Since the library is a public building, masks and social distancing are required, she said.
According to the library’s website, VITA does not take appointments in advance. Tax sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis. Schedules can change in inclement weather, so organizers urge individuals seeking tax assistance to call ahead to ensure VITA volunteers are present.
“When it’s first-come, first-serve, the first days are the busiest,” Dooley said. “If people aren’t in a hurry to get their taxes done, there are so many dates available that I would recommend not coming right away.”
Volunteers from the IRS VITA program will be present on the following dates:
• Feb. 20 from 1-4 p.m.
• Feb. 22 from 5-8 p.m.
• Feb. 23 from 5-8 p.m.
• Feb. 25 from 5-8 p.m.
• Feb. 27 from 1-4 p.m.
• Feb. 28 from 1-4 p.m.
• March 1 from 5-8 p.m.
• March 2 from 5-8 p.m.
• March 4 from 5-8 p.m.
• March 15 from 5-8 p.m.
• March 16 from 5-8 p.m.
• March 18 from 5-8 p.m.
• March 20 from 1-4 p.m.
• March 21 from 1-4 p.m.
• March 22 from 5-8 p.m.
• March 23 from 5-8 p.m.
• March 25 from 5-8 p.m.
• March 27 from 1-4 p.m.
• March 28 from 1-4 p.m.
• March 29 from 5-8 p.m.
• March 30 from 5-8 p.m.
• April 1 from 5-8 p.m.
• April 3 from 1-4 p.m.
• April 4 from 1-4 p.m.
• April 5 from 5-8 p.m.
• April 6 from 5-8 p.m.
