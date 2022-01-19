BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension will host a three-part webinar series for those who assist elderly friends or family members with routine tasks or medical care, with each part held on Jan. 27, Feb. 24, and March 24, at noon CST/11 a.m. MT.
According to Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist, nearly 150,000 people in North Dakota and South Dakota act as caregivers in some form to an elderly friend or loved one.
According to data from AARP, these caregivers provided 124 million hours of care with a total economic value of $2.02 million in 2017.
To better facilitate the care these individuals provide, the webinar series is designed to cover a variety of issues related to the topic of elder care.
The three webinars will be separated by topic and will cover the following issues:
• Jan. 27: Estate and Elder Law Planning – presented by Susan E. Johnson-Drenth, Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA)
• Feb. 24: The various ways in which support organizations can help caregivers as they assist friends and loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other life-changing diagnoses —presented by representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association, Parkinson’s Foundation and the North Dakota and South Dakota Departments of Human Services
• March 24: Planning considerations for adults who are aging without a spouse or family nearby — presented by Heather Fuller, Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Science at North Dakota State University
Each Caregiver Learning Workshop will be hosted via Zoom, while anyone without a computer or cellphone will be able to call into the webinar if they have access to a telephone capable of dialing long-distance telephone numbers.
In order to facilitate the viewing experience over Zoom, organizations that serve older adults and family caregivers are encouraged to host watch parties for the people they serve, if possible.
Contact your local library, community or senior center to see if they are hosting a watch party in your area.
Participation is free of cost, and those interested can register by visiting the SDSU Extension events page at extension.sdstate.edu.
For more information and assistance organizing a webinar watch party, contact Brown at 605-394-1722 or Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu.
