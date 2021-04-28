100 Years Ago
Friday, April 29, 1921
• A baseball team is beginning to iron out of the former service men lining up at the ball park at the call of the American Legion, according to H.H. Richardson, manager. There was another practice last night, with a good bunch of new material, and nobody has any cinch on any job for the first game, the 8th, at Tabor, so far.
• The river has risen two or three inches in the last few days, probably due to melting of the recent snows in the northwest and to heavy rains, but the rise is not sufficient to interfere with the work on the bridge.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 29, 1946
• A big turnout of Yankton citizens, including a 25-piece band and the hayshakers, is expected to head for Irene this evening for a get-acquainted meeting arranged by the local Izaak Walton League chapter, at which time state Izaak Walton and game and fish commission representatives will be on hand to tell interested citizens about the Marindahl lake project.
• Activity on both sides of the Missouri river in the preliminary phases of building the Fort Randall dam arouses renewed interest in the old “Christ Church” which was erected at Fort Randall by the soldiers of the fort in 1875. George Bush was the post carpenter at the time and directed the building of the church. At present, 71 years later, his grandson, George Bush the second, is one of a construction crew now working on the dam.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 29, 1971
• Work on the painting of the Yankton Missouri River Bridge is scheduled to begin in early May according to a joint announcement of the Nebraska Bureau of Roads and the South Dakota Department of Highways. F.J. Johnson of Hartington will be the project engineer. The work will be done by Industrial Construction Cpr. Of Omaha with a July 31 completion date scheduled. The cost of the painting is $75,809.
• Yankton’s Jerry Lewis Cinema opens Saturday. The local theatre is labeled “mini cinema” by the Jerry Lewis chain, seating just 339 patrons. Located in the Broadway Plaza, the cinema opens with a highly rated drama, “I Never Sang For My Father”, starring Melvyn Douglas and Gene Hackman.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 29, 1996
• Yankton letter carriers will be participating in a nationwide, one day food drive next month. Last year more than 1,000 National Association of Letter Carrier Branches collected more than 45 million pounds of food. Postal customers in the area are asked to place non-perishable food donations by their mailbox, where the letter carriers will pick it up.
• South Dakota resident spend nearly $42 per person on music products, more than residents of any other state, according to a national industry survey. Early settlers of the state brought with them their love of music, with whole families joining informal orchestras.
