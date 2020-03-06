The next meeting of the Yankton Seed Library will be on Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. in the Yankton Community Library meeting room, located at 515 Walnut Street in Yankton.
Members of the Missouri Valley Master Gardeners will show you how to make milk jug starters and seed starting pots, as well as answer the question on everyone’s mind: “Should I start this seed early or direct sow?” All participants are asked to bring one gallon jugs that will allow light through, a pair of scissors strong enough to cut through the jug, and clean cardboard tubes.
Something new this year is our Adopt-a-Seed program. During the March meeting, participants will have the opportunity to adopt a package of seeds that they will commit to grow and then harvest the seeds to return to the Seed Library. This will help the library grow the seed cabinet offerings for the future. More information on the program will be presented during the March 10 meetings. Watch for the seed cabinet to open in April.
Seed Library classes are free and open to the public. For more information contact the library at 605-668-5275 or library@cityofyankton.org.
