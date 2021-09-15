The Yankton Community Library is partnering with Cornerstones Career Learning Center for a special storytime during the holiday of the Chinese Moon Festival. Bilingual storytime will be on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 10:30 a.m.
They will be reading several books about the Moon Festival (with a special guest reader) and learning some basic Chinese words. Participants will also create a special craft to celebrate the holiday.
All weekly storytimes feature the same books and activities, so choose the one that best fits your schedule.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
