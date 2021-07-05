From P&D Staff Reports
SPINK TOWNSHIP — An Alcester man has been identified as the person who died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash about 3 miles east of Spink Township.
Preliminary information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2003 Ford Taurus was westbound on South Dakota Highway 48 when the vehicle went across the eastbound lane, into the south ditch and rolled at 4 a.m. Friday. Keion Johnson, the 20-year-old driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. All information is preliminary at this time.
